Bigg Boss Telugu Host Change: Nargarjuna Out, This Actor In?

Bigg Boss Telugu 4’s grand finale was lit up with the megastar Chiranjeevi’s presence. He joined the host Nagarjuna Akkineni on the stage and had a gala time while interacting with each contestant of the show. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 grand finale witnessed Abijeet Duddala as the winner and Akhil became the first runner up in the latest season. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 started on September 16, 2020, with the entry of 15 contestants- Abijeet, Gangavva, Alekhya Harika, Ariyana Glory, Syed Sohel Ryan, Amma Rajasekhar, Surya Kiran, Karate Kalyani, Noal Sean, Jordaar Sujatha, Lasya Manjunath and Monal Gajjar. It also had three wild card entries- Swathi Deekshith, Avinash and Kumar Sai.

Bigg Boss fans are missing the show and they are waiting with bated breath for season 5. If reports are to go anything by, Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is likely to get launch in June, 2021. The makers are all set to begun the groundwork in searching the contestants for the show could start by mid of March. Speculations are doing the rounds that Akkineni Nagarjuna who has continued the show as the host for the past two seasons is likely to quit from the show as everything is getting leaked before the show.

The last season received a lot of flak on social media for being bias towards few housemates. He is likely to quit from host post with Megastar Chiranjeevi being rumored to replace him in the role. Still, it's unclear an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment. The show will air on Star Maa.