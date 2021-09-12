Bigg Boss Telugu Day 6 Highlights: Nagarjuna Saves These Nominated Contestants From Elimination

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu weekend episode review: In yesterday’s episode, upon Vishwa’s suggestion, Priyanka apologises Uma Devi and sorted out their problem. Jessie gets emotional as the reason given by Sarayu while nominating for the worst performer is not right.

Nagarjuna conveys the points on which the contestants should focus on. Later, housemates are asked to play a game in which they have to say the names of their friends and enemy in the house with reasons.

In this weekend episode, Ravi and Hamida got saved and the positions of the remaining four members are yet to be known.