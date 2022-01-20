Bigg Boss Telugu Contestant Wild Card Entry Into Pradeep Machiraju's Super Queen on Zee Telugu

Super Queen: Sreemukhi, a seasoned anchor and former Bigg Boss contestant will appear as a wild card contestant on the Pradeep Machiraju-hosted Super Queen show. The show's television channel has produced a new trailer in which she makes a dashing debut in the show. She makes a joke about co-contestant Bhanu Sri and never misses an opportunity to join host Pradeep in pulling the other contestants' legs.

Watch the trailer here.

In addition, the following episode will have a humorous spoof of Ohmkar's Mayadweepam. While Snigdha will play Ohmkar, the skit will also feature Madhumita, Satya Sri, Shobha Shetty, and Pooja Murthy as junior contestants on the show.

Fans on social media are also looking forward to the upcoming Sreemukhi episodes.

Super Queen premiered on November 28th, with ten actresses competing. The show is a fun league where celebrity contestants can show off their skills in the hopes of becoming the season's Super Queen. With the addition of Sreemukhi, who is unquestionably a strong contender, the competition is likely to heat up. In the first season of the reality TV show, there will be no evictions.

Super Queen contestants were also featured in the recently aired "Keralalo Sankranthi Allulla Sandadi" Sankranthi special show.