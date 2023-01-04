Bigg Boss Telugu Contestant Punarnavi Bhupalam Recovering After Chest Congestion

Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 contestant Punarnavi Bhupalam shared about a health scare with her fans on Instagram. I have been suffering from Chest Congestion, I'm not doing well, I want this will be the last time I get sick. She confirmed the news via Instagram.

Purnarnavi Bhupalam fans were heartbroken with news of her sickness. Netizens are sending get well soon messages to her on social media. She also shared an update on health that "Update on my health: I feel fine. I don't feel my great self, but on the road to recovery".

During her stint in Bigg Boss house, Punarnavi Bhupalam shared a cordial relationship with Singer Rahul Sipligunj. She rose to fame with the movie Uyyala Jampal, which was released in 2013. Later, she also acted in a couple of web series.