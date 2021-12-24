Bigg Boss Telugu Breaks This Hot Jodi Twice: Deets Inside

There’s no denying the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most popular and loved shows in Telugu states. The show often helps the contestants revive their careers. Sometimes, people also lose their careers after their unseen side is exposed on the show.

Keeping aside those who became successful because of the show, we have some sad news for you. It has emerged that after Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Deepthi Sunaina and Shanmukh Jaswanth broke up not just once, but twice.

It is being said when Deepthi had participated in Bigg Boss Telugu season 2, she was rumored to be in a relationship with Tanish. Post Bigg Boss Telugu season 2, it is learnt that Shanmukh had a break up with Deepthi because of Tanish. Now, Deepthi is also doing the same to Shanmukh as the latter made no qualms about hiding his feelings for Siri. Due to Bigg Boss, Shanmukh and Deepthi broke up twice.

Let's see if the two get back together.