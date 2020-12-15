Bigg Boss Telugu is in its fourth season. Nagarjuna Akkineni is successfully hosting the show. While Jr NTR hosted the first season, the second season was hosted by Tollywood Natural star Nani and Nagarjuna has been handling Telugu Bigg Boss for the last two seasons.

Telugu Bigg Boss 4 is now heading towards the end and viewers are waiting with bated breath to know who will win the title this season. After weeks of eliminations, the Bigg Boss Telugu house has contestants namely Akhil, Abhijeet, Sohel, Ariyana and Harika. While Bigg Boss viewers were trolling Nagarjuna and slammed the Bigg Boss makers on social media for being partial towards another contestant Monal Gajjar, who was being dubbed as the host's favourite contestant, the show organisers had to finally let go of her to avoid any more controversies.

However, despite all that. One aspect remains a mystery. Bigg Boss Telugu has never picked one female contestant as the winner till date in all the seasons even though there were strong participants inside the Telugu Bigg Boss house. The previous seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu were won by Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda and Rahul Sipligunj. Now, this season too, Abhijeet is being seen as a strong contestant and it appears luck will favour him in all likelihood. Even though there are two female contestants Ariyana and Harika who are playing the game well, there is no sign of either of them walking away with the winner's trophy. In the just concluded weekend episode, Bigg Boss Telugu host Nagarjuna was seen reprimanding Ariyana. He was also heard saying 'You play the female card and cry.' This comment clearly shows that the Bigg Boss may not want any drama queens to win the title.

Let's have a look at Bigg Boss in other languages.

In Kannada Bigg Boss hosted by Sudeep, Sandalwood actress Shruti was declared the winner of season 3 despite the presence of strong male contestants.

In the Tamil version of the popular reality show hosted by Kollywood Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Riythvika won Tamil Bigg Boss season 2.

The Hindi version of Bigg Boss started way ahead of the others and thus now in its 14th season. Hence, the number of female contestants winning the show have been higher. The show is being hosted by none other than Salman Khan. Here's a look at female participants who won Bigg Boss Hindi in different seasons.

Sweta Tiwari season 4

Juhi Parmar season 5

Urvashi Dholakia Season 6

Gauahar Khan season 7

Shilpa Shinde Season 11

Dipika Kakar season 12

We wonder if at least this season, we will see a female contestant on Bigg Boss 4 Telugu winning the title.