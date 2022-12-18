Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Winner Prize Money

The much-awaited Bigg Boss Telugu 6 grand finale is all set to take place today at 6 PM. The show has been trending a lot on social media.

After Sri Satya's elimination, the final contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Revanth, Adi Reddy, Shrihan, Keerthi and Rohit.

Singer Revanth is going to emerge as the winner of the show. Shrihan will be the runner-up of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Talking about the prize money of Bigg Boss Telugu 6, it is said to be Rs 50 lakhs plus one sports bike, as per the sources.

It will be very interesting to see who will win the show.