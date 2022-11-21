Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Winner Prediction

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is heading toward the finale. Bigg Boss Telugu 6 grand finale is expected to be held in the second week of December.

Currently, there are ten contestants in the house. The most popular contestant in the house at this moment are- Singer Revanth, Adi Reddy, Inaya, Satya, and Rohit. People are betting on big time, who would win Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Most of the Bigg Boss buffs are guessing that Singer Revanth would clinch the title of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Will Singer Revanth will really win or not is yet to be seen. Who do you think has the chance to be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Let us know in the comments section below.

