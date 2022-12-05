Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Winner Confirmed: Deets Inside

Akkineni Nagarjuna is busy hosting the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 6. The grand finale of the show will be held on December 11 or 17, 2022.

The show organizers are yet to announce the grand finale date as of now. Looks like Netizens have decided on the title winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 already. Any wild guesses, about who would win Bigg Boss Telugu 6?

There is no prize money for guessing the right answer here. Loud whispers are doing the rounds on social media that Singer Revanth is the guaranteed winner. No doubt, Revanth has better chances of winning but is he the sure-shot winner?

The show organizers are said to be deciding to make him the winner, as per Netizens. It all depends upon public voting. Will Nagarjuna really announce Singer Revanth as a winner or not is yet to be seen.

