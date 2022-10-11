Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Week Nominations: Will This Strong Contestant Steps Out Of BBT6?
Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Week Nominations: In Monday's episode nominations process took place. Here is the list of contestants who have nominated the housemates.
- Revanth nominated Bala Aditya and Sunaina
- Keerthi nominated Geetu and Sri Satya
- Adi Reddy nominated Marina and Keerthi
- Rohit nominated Srihan and Adi Reddy
- Sudeepa nominated Adi Reddy and Keerthi
- Srihan nominated Geetu and Raj
- Vasanthi nominated Geetu and Adi Reddy
- Bala Aditya nominated Geetu and Raj
- Surya nominated Geetu and Adi Reddy
- Faima nominated Sudeepa and Bala Aditya
- Inaya nominated Srihan and Vasanthi
- Raj nominated Geetu and Bala Aditya
- Marina nominated Keerthi and Adi Reddy
- Geetu nominated Raj and Keerthi
- Arjun nominated Keerthi and Adi Reddy
- Sri Satya nominated Adi Reddy and Keerthi
Adi Reddy, Sri Satya and Geetu got nominated for many times. Who is going to eliminate in the sixth week is the question that is doing all the rounds on the social media. Netizens are guessing that one of the strongest contestants from the house is likely to step out of the house.
