Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Week Nominations: Will This Strong Contestant Steps Out Of BBT6?

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Week Nominations: In Monday's episode nominations process took place. Here is the list of contestants who have nominated the housemates.

Revanth nominated Bala Aditya and Sunaina

Keerthi nominated Geetu and Sri Satya

Adi Reddy nominated Marina and Keerthi

Rohit nominated Srihan and Adi Reddy

Sudeepa nominated Adi Reddy and Keerthi

Srihan nominated Geetu and Raj

Vasanthi nominated Geetu and Adi Reddy

Bala Aditya nominated Geetu and Raj

Surya nominated Geetu and Adi Reddy

Faima nominated Sudeepa and Bala Aditya

Inaya nominated Srihan and Vasanthi

Raj nominated Geetu and Bala Aditya

Marina nominated Keerthi and Adi Reddy

Geetu nominated Raj and Keerthi

Arjun nominated Keerthi and Adi Reddy

Sri Satya nominated Adi Reddy and Keerthi

Adi Reddy, Sri Satya and Geetu got nominated for many times. Who is going to eliminate in the sixth week is the question that is doing all the rounds on the social media. Netizens are guessing that one of the strongest contestants from the house is likely to step out of the house.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 : Marina Is Not Playing Game?