Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Week 3 Nominated Contestants

The Bigg Boss house is a place every contestant tries to save themselves from the nomination that happen every week. The nomination are a very important part of the Bigg Boss as from the nominated contestants one gets eliminated from the show.

According to reports,Geetu Royal, Adi Reddy, Krishnan and Singer Revanth are all set to get nominated in tonight's episode.

Last night, there was a double elimination in the house. Shaani and Abhinaya Sri were eliminated from the house as they failed to garner enough votes from the viewers to survive in the house

It will be interesting to see who will be evicted this week. Whom according to you will be evicted, do let us know in the comments below.

