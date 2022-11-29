Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Week 12 Voting Results

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is heading toward the grand finale. Currently, the ticket to the finale task is taking place on the show.

The nominated contestants for the 12th week in Bigg Boss Telugu are: Singer Revanth, Adi Reddy, Keerthi, Satya, Rohit and Faima.

According to reports, Satya, Faima, and Rohit are in the danger zone with the least votes in unofficial polls.

