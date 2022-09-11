Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Week 1 Eviction: Abhinaya Sri Likely To Be First Eliminated Contestant

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 - The show is going to complete its first week today. A total of 21 contestants stepped into the house. In the first week of nominations, seven contestants including Inaya, Sri Satya, Chanti, Faima, Abhinaya Sri, Aarohi, and Revanth got nominated for eviction. Bigg Boss has given a task to the contestants of the house where the members of the house have been divided into three groups: Class, Mass, and Trash. The contestants who were in the Trash were directly nominated for eviction in the first week.

On Saturday's episode, Sri Satya and Chanti got saved while five more contestants are still in the danger zone. Host Nagarjuna returned to the show and the weekend episodes are fun and interesting. He gave suggestions and schooled some of the contestants for their behaviour.

Rumours are doing the rounds that there won't be any elimination in the first week. On the other hand, reports say that Abhinaya Sri will be the first contestant to step out of the house due to less number of votes. However, there is no official information regarding this. Let us wait and see what is going to happen.