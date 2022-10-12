Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Tollywood Actor Seeks Support for Bala Aditya

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Bala Aditya is one of the contestants in the BB house. He is playing his game and is also maintaining a good rapport with the other contestants of the house. Most of the housemates are calling him Anna and it looks like he is going to be one of the top contestants of the house. Chalaki Chanti who has come out of the house said that Bala Aditya is giving his best and is one of the most loved persons in the house.

Now, Srinivas Avasarala, Tollywood hero seeks support for Bala Aditya. In the video, Srinivas Avasarala said that he knew Bala Aditya for 7 to 8 long years. He said that he likes Bala Aditya a lot and further stated that he is simple and most humble persons he has ever met. Srinivas expressed confidence that Bala Aditya is going to win the most prestigious Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 title. He asked the viewers to support Bala Aditya and vote for him. Here is the video.

See how netizens are supporting Bala Aditya

This man's smile fills my heart with happiness. He's humble, kind and the sweetest of the lot. To know him is really to know his heart and once you do that you will realise how amazing this man is. ❤️❤❤#BalaAditya #BiggBossTelugu6 @aditya_artiste pic.twitter.com/SvB5GeQpOA — kavitha👑 (@Appu87229576) October 11, 2022

5 weeks passed and I am yet to like someone heavily. As of now I find #BalaAditya okay. Sensible, calm, balanced and doesn't overdo things to look different. He deserves to stay✌️#BiggBossTelugu6 #BiggBoss6Telugu pic.twitter.com/Ao4OrWuC3W — Shashank (@Shashank97says) October 12, 2022