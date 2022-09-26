Bigg Boss Telugu 6: These Contestants Have Been Nominated For 4th Week Elimination

We are all enjoying watching Bigg Boss Telugu 6. The show is winning hearts and the contestants are doing everything possible to maintain their place in the show.

If you are waiting to know who are nominated for this week.

Let me tell you all that 10 contestants have been nominated for this week's elimination. According to reports, Srihan, Raj, Revanth, Geetu, Surya Arohi, Sudeep, Inanya, Keerthi, and Arjun are all set to get nominated in tonight's episode. Who do you think will get evicted this week from the house?

Talking about the show, Neha Chowdary was eliminated from the house in Sunday's episode.

She couldn't garner enough votes to survive in the house. The show organizers were left with no choice and they eliminated her from the show.