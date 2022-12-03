Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Surprise Elimination: Nagarjuna To Eliminate These Two Contestants?

Bigg Boss Telugu 6's weekend episodes are always entertaining. Akkineni Nagarjuna roasts the housemates over the week inside the house.

The moments around the elimination process are exciting, with both happy and sad moments for different players. Singer Revanth, Adi Reddy, Inaya, Faima, Satya, Rohit and Keerthi have been nominated for the 13th-week elimination.

Everyone is in the safe zone with the exception of Rohit and Keerthi, as they are at the bottom of the list with the least amount of votes. It's said that either Rohit or Keerthi is going to get evicted.

Who do you think will get eliminated in the pre-finale episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6? Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.

