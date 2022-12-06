Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Semi Finale Week, Check Who All Are In Danger Zone

Finally, the time has come for Bigg Boss Telugu 6 to pull the curtains down. Just two weeks are left for Bigg Boss Telugu 6 to get concluded. The grand finale will be held on December 17 and 18 of this month. For those who are unversed, Singer Revanth, Inaya, Adi Reddy, Rohit, Inaya, Keerthi and Sri Satya have been nominated for the pre-finale elimination.

According to sources, Keerthi and Sri Satya are at the bottom list with a low percentage of votes. We can't predict who is going to get evicted in the pre-finale episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. There is a possibility for Keerthi to leave the house this weekend.

We are not so sure about Keerthi or Sri Satya's elimination but these two are in a danger zone to face the axe this weekend. Let's wait and watch to whom host Nagarjuna will show an exit door this Sunday. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.

