Bigg Boss Telugu 6: See Who Are Fake Contestants In BB House

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: In the fifth week, Chalaki Chanti was eliminated. After his elimination, he was interviewed by Shiva in BB CAFE show. He shared all his views and opinions about the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 show and the contestants of the house. He also said what has happened between Geetu Royal and him.

He also spoke about what could be the possible reason for his elimination. Chalaki Chanti said that he played his game well. He further added that he didn't feel sad about the audiences who hasn't voted for him. Chalaki Chanti in BB CAFE episode, he said that why he is a flop contestant in the house. Chalaki Chanti said that he didn't play well in the secret task. He also said that he can't cheat others but in Bigg Boss house, most of the contestants behave in a bit selfish manner.

Chalaki Chanti said that he didn't want to be in the house for the last few days and further stated that he didn't like the way he played the game. Chalaki Chanti further stated that he played his game genuinely.

Chalaki Chanti said that Geetu is fake contestant and further added that Bala Aditya, Marina, Rohith are real contestants. Here is the full interview, just give a look at it.

