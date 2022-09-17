Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Second Week Elimination: Contestants With Highest and Least Votes

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is one of the most interesting shows on small screens. The show is full of fights, controversies, and love. It's just the second week. Some of the contestants in the house have become friends and a few others are still trying to figure out how to mingle with others. Because it is not an easy task to stay with someone else whom they don't know and they have to stay without any gadgets. Marina and Rohit, Shaani Salmon, Faima, Revanth, Adi Reddy, Geetu Royal, Abhinaya, and Rajsekhar are in the danger zone.

According to the reports, Revanth might get the highest number of votes and Abinaya is likely to get the least number of votes. However, there is no official information regarding this. Adi Reddy and Geetu Royal are likely to get some decent votes. We all know that Revanth enjoys a huge fan following and he also won Indian Idol 9. He has a good voice and impressed audiences with his mesmerizing voice. But now in the Bigg Boss house, he is shouting and is not able to gel with others. He is trying to adjust to the new environment. According to the sources, Abhinaya is going to get less number of votes and is likely to be evicted from the house.

