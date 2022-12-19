Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Runner Up Srihan Prize Money 

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 grand finale has ended on a grand note. The finale turned out to be interesting for the viewers. The show buffs were curious about who would accept the briefcase and quits the finale race.

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja went inside the Bigg Boss house to meet the top three contestants in the house, the show organizers offered the top three contestants that they would be given 30 percent of cash prize money to whoever accepts the brief case.

Sadly, none of them accepted the briefcase.Later, The final race was between Shrihan and Revanth, Nagarjuna again offered a golden briefcase, earlier, he bid Rs 30 lakhs, and later, he increased the same prize to Rs 40 lakhs.

Shrihan who rejected the offer in earlier, accepted the briefcase at the last minute. Shrihan walked out of the show with Rs 40 lakhs.

He also got a good amount of pay during his stint in the house. The total earnings of Shrihan including the cash prize could be around Rs 1 cr plus. However, these are just estimated figures, the official earnings of Shrihan are yet to be known.

