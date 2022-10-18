Bigg Boss Telugu 6: RJ Suryah Girlfriend Sensational Comments on Inaya

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestants RJ Suryah is one of the strongest contestants in the house. Suryah seems to be having his own game strategy, since he entered the house. During the initial stages of the show, Suryah was close to Arohi Rao, she was eliminated from the show.

Soon after Arohi’s elimination, Suryah got close to Inaya, and the two are crossing their limits in the house. They have made Bigg Boss house a public booth with their kiss and hugs. Suryah's relationship with Inaya has not gone well with the audience. They are trolling Suryah and Inaya on social media for their behaviour in the house.

For the unversed, RJ Suryah is in a committed relationship with a girl outside the house. One of the channels approached Suryah's girlfriend and asked her to comment on her boyfriend's relationship with Suryah and Inaya’s in the Bigg Boss house. RJ Suryah’s girlfriend Bujjiamma said that Rj Suryah is a kind person and I don’t see anything bad in his behaviour. He gets attached to people very easily and he loves them a lot.

He is doing the same thing with Inaya. Suryah feeds and takes care of me the same way as Inaya when he was with me. I don’t blame him, let’s go with the flow and watch the show, she said.

