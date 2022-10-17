Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Reason For Sudeepa’s Elimination 

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestant Sudeepa was one of the strongest contestant in the house. Sudeepa's elimination on Saturday came as a huge shock to BBT6 viewers. The show buffs were expecting Rajasekhar would get eliminated from the show.

However, Bigg Boss Telugu 6 host Akkineni Nagarjuna was seen showing Sudeepa the door. The main reason for Sudeep's elimination is said to be that she played her individual game in the house, instead of being part of the team.

That’s not all, Sudeepa had a clash with Singer Revanth over the task, which could have been a big minus to her.

As usual, the last reason could be that Sudeepa may have got the least votes from the audience.

Talking about the show, the nomination process is underway in Bigg Boss House. All the contestants in the house are said to have been nominated, except RJ Surya and Geetu Royal.

