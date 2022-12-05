Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Nominated Contestants Week 14

This week's nominations are here. The nominated contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 for the 14th week are Revanth, Adi Reddy, Inaya, Sultana, Keerthi and Rohit.

There will be no nominations anymore in this season, as the show is about to end in the third week of December. This week's elimination will confirm the top five finalists of the current season. It's hard to predict who could make it top five, though.

For those who are unversed, last night, Faima was evicted from the show, as she failed to entertain the viewers. She couldn't garner enough votes to stay in the house or escape the eviction. It is left to see who would get eliminated in the pre-finale episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

