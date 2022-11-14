Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Nominated Contestants List in Week 11

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 fans are not liking the show. The show organizers are eliminating strong contestants from the house.

Last week, there was a double elimination in the house. Vasanthi and Bala Aditya were eliminated from the show due to the least votes.

If you are waiting to know who all got nominated in the 11th week, here we go. Singer Revanth, Adi Reddy, Keerthi, Inaya and others, everyone in the house would get nominated except Faima as she is the captain of the house. The nomination episode would take place in tonight's episode.

Bigg Boss will be announcing the nominated contestant in tonight's episode. Don't miss the nominations or today's episode. You guys will surely the love episode. Watch this space for more updates.