Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Updates: It is known that CPI leader K Narayana, has been strongly opposing the Bigg Boss Telugu reality show since the beginning. He once again went on record to voice his dissent about the program after the new episodes of Bigg Boss Season 6 which got off to a start recently. Earlier host Akkineni Nagarjuna while discussing two particular housemates refused to speak and said ‘Narayana …Narayana’ in a mocking tone which set the social media on fire after his indirect reference to the CPI leader, to which Narayana even responded with Naganna … Naganna in an interview with a media channel.

Now host Nagarjuna once again criticized Narayana directly on the Bigg Boss show. On Saturday, Nagarjuna spoke at length about RJ Surya and Arohi’s friendship. Before that, on Friday, he showed their love for each other to the audience and asked their opinion. The audience also came to believe that there was something more brewing between them than friendship.

Nagarjuna released a picture first telling everyone in the Bigg Boss house about the two. After that, he teased the Housemates and the audience to show videos as well. When Geethu asked him to 'show a good interesting video', Nagarjuna directly addressed the CPI leader by saying 'Narayana Narayana... some people won’t agree to such things,’.

Looks like the indirect war of words between CPI Narayana and Bigg Boss 6 host Nagarjuna won’t end so soon as its bringing good publicity to the Bigg Boss show.

Meanwhile, in the weekend episode, Nagarjuna scolded the contestants over their behavior in the BBT6 house. Nagarjuna also issued a warning to a few contestants and asked them to be careful with their words and actions. Deets are that contestant Neha Chowdary's elimination is all set to take place in Sunday's episode.

