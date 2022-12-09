Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Last Week Voting Results Out

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is all set to close the curtains with its grand finale. The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 to be held on December 198, 2022. The show organizers and contestants are leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers glued to TV.

Singer Revanth, Adi Reddy, Sri Satya, Rohit, Keerthi and Inaya have been nominated for this week's elimination. According to our sources, Sri Satya, Keerthi and Inaya are in danger zone.

Netizens predict that Sri Satya or Keerthi could get eliminated this week from the house.

Who do you think will get eliminated in a pre-final episode? Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.

