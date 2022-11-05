Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Keerthi's Leg Got Fractured?

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestant Keerthi has become the audience's favorite in the house. She has been entertaining the viewers with her own style of playing the game.

It would be no exaggeration to say that she has got a loyal fan following.

Her fans are urging everyone to vote for her. The buzz on social media suggests that Keerthi got her leg fractured during a game.

A user has commented on social media that the news is shocking, blaming Inaya Sulthana for the same. "I was shocked after listening to this. She got a fracture because of that idiot Inaya Sulthana. Bigg Boss, just throw this sh*t out of the house."

You can see that the reaction of Keerthi's fans is one of anger.

However, there is no official confirmation whether Keerthi has really been affected. We shall keep you informed about the health update about Keerthi.

