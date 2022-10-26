In Bigg Boss Telugu 6, It's Singer Revanth Vs Housemates

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 has been receiving mixed responses from show buffs. The current season is not so entertaining, especially because of the housemates.

The show buffs have been complaining that there are no popular contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 6 except Singer Revanth. He is one of the popular contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

People are targeting Singer Revanth, everyone is assuming he would win the show. Bigg Boss and the host Nagarjuna is not lashing at Revanth for his mistakes in the house.

The housemates are against Singer Revanth, they are trolling often him in the house. It remains to be seen whether Singer Revanth will clinch the title of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 or not. Watch this space for more updates. Watch this space for more updates.