Bigg Boss Telugu 6 To Have An Unexpected Winner 

It is a big guessing game at Bigg Boss Telugu right from the beginning to end. We don't know who will participate in the show. We can't even predict who will win the show. Public voting decides the face of the winner. Sometimes, guessing the winner's name could go wrong.

Talking about Bigg Boss Telugu 6, Singer Revanth has emerged as one of the strong and most popular contestants in the house. People are believing that Revanth would win Bigg Boss Telugu 6 because of his popularity outside of the house.

The show organizers will choose the winner in two ways. The first one is through public voting. The other one is by picking their own choice.

If you are also thinking Singer Revanth will be the winner of the show, then, you are wrong. There is a chance for Adi Reddy or Inaya Sulthan to be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Mostly, Adi Reddy could lift the trophy if everything goes well in his favour. Will he really lifts the trophy or not remains to be seen.

