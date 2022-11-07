Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Geetu Royal Re-Entry Confirmed, Deets Inside

One cannot deny the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is not so entertaining, but the audience is able to watch due to the contestants' performance in the house. No doubt, Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestants are playing a safe game in the house.

The recent elimination of Bigg Boss Telugu has become a hot topic on social media. For those who are unversed, Geetu Royal was eliminated from the show as she failed to garner enough votes to escape the elimination.

Geetu Royal fans are upset with Nagarjuna and show organizers, they are calling Geetu's elimination unfair. Geetu Royal fans are urging the show makers to bring Geetu Royal back to the show.

Rumors are flying thick and fast in telly circles that Geetu Royal is likely to make a re-entry into the house. Geetu Royal's re-entry in the house would take place by next weekend. However, there is no official confirmation about Geetu Royal's re-entry to the show from the makers' end.