Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Finals Date and Time

Finally, the wait is over. Bigg Boss Telugu 6 grand finale is about to take place on December 17, 18. Are you excited to know who will lift the trophy of Bigg Boss 16. The show is hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Like previous seasons Bigg Boss Telugu 4 and 5, the current season failed to become a hit in terms of TRPs rating or contestants' popularity among the show buffs. The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 will be held in two parts.

The first part of the grand finale is to be held on December 17, 2022 at 9 PM. The second part will be held on December 18, 2022 at 6 PM. Several celebs are expected to grace the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Nominated Contestants Week 14

