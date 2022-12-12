Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Final Voting Trends

It's very sad to tell you all that Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is all set to get end by next week. Bigg Boss Telugu 6's grand finale will be held on December 18, 2022. Megastar Chiranjeevi will be gracing the finale episode of the season.

For those who are unversed, Sri Satya, Adi Reddy, Singer Revanth, Shrihan, Keerthi and Rohit are the confirmed six finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

The voting lines have been opened for the final week of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Singer Revanth and Shrihan are in the leading position with the highest votes. Rohit, Adi Reddy and Keerthi are in the bottom position with the least votes. Sri Satya and Keerthi are in a danger zone in the final week's voting.

Sri Satya, Keerthi, Rohit and Adi Reddy are expected to get eliminated in the final round. The final race could be between Revanth and Shrihan.

Who do you think will clinch the title of Bigg Boss Telugu 6? Please let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.

