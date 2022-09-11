Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Exclusive: No Elimination This Week?

After many rumours on elimination, our close sources have said that Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 makers have decided no elimination this week.

If the rumours come true, then this might be the best decision taken by BBT6 makers. As we mentioned earlier, BBT6 contestants did not get enough time to prove themselves and it would be hard for viewers too to understand and decide which contestant deserves to stay in the house.

The first week has gone and we have got a fair understanding of contestants' game and their behaviour with other contenders. So in the upcoming weeks, Bigg Boss 6 Telugu viewers will be all set with their phone to decide which contestant should leave the house.

Earlier, there was buzz that either Inaya or Abhinaya could get get an exit pass from the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house. But now, it seems unlikely.

Meanwhile, Inaya, Bala Aditya, Abhinaya, Faima, Arohi, Chanti, Sri Satya, and Revanth are on the nomination list. In today’s episode, Nagarjuna schools Geetu Royal and Revanth for their loose talk and tells Chanti that he is not giving any content to the show.

On the other hand, the Bigg Boss Telugu host Nagarjuna appreciates Faima for doing good a job as Sanchalak. After a week inside the house, Contestants have finally got a clarity over their performance. BBT6 viewers are expecting better performance in the second week from the contestants.