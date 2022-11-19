Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Double Elimination! After Vasanthi, These Two Contestant Gets Evicted From The Show

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is making loud noises on social media. The viewers are eagerly discussing the elimination process in the house. Singer Revanth, Inaya, Keerthi, Sri Satya, Shrihan, Marina and others have been nominated for this week's elimination.

If reports are to be believed, the show organizers are planning for a double elimination even this week, too. Last week, there was a double eviction. Geetu Royal and Vasanthi were evicted from the house.

Now, we hear that Sri Satya and Marina are in the danger zone. Probably, they both are going to get eliminated from the show, if the makers plan a double eviction. It remains to be seen as to whom Nagarjuna will show an exit door this weekend. Watch this space for more updates.

