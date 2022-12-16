Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Double Elimination! After Sri Satya, These Two Top Contestants Evicted From Show

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 6 has managed to entertain the viewers with its drama-packed episodes. The show is about to end in two to three days.

Bigg Boss viewers are eagerly waiting for the grand finale episode which will be held on December 18, 2022.

According to reports, there is going to be double eviction in Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Sri Satya is going to get evicted in mid-week eviction, mostly in tonight's episode.

The other least contestants from finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 are Rohit and Keerthi. These two contestants also will be out of the show in Saturday's episode.

The final race is going to be between Revanth, Adi Reddy and Shrihan. It remains to be seen who will win clinch the title of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Keep watching this space for all Bigg Boss Telugu 6 updates.

