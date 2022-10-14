Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Contestants Weekly Earnings

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is being hosted by Tollywood King Akkineni Nagarjuna. The show is aired on Star Maa from Monday to Friday at 10 PM. The weekend episode timing of Bigg Boss Telugu is different as the show will be aired from 9 PM.

For those who joined in late, Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is not doing well in terms of TRPs.

The current season has been termed as a big disaster on the small screen.

Show analysts say that all the contestants picked by Star Maa for Bigg Boss Telugu 6 are new faces and the viewers are not so familiar with their faces.

The show organisers are also paying decent salaries to the contestants.

If you are curious to know which contestant earns how much for their Bigg Boss show, check out all the contestants' weekly earnings in detail:

Revanth — Rs 60k

Srihan Srihan — Rs 50K

Baladitya — Rs 45K

Rohith — Rs 45K

RJ Surya — Rs 40K

Sudeepa — Rs 25K

Sri Sathya — Rs 30k

Arjun Kalyan Arjun — Rs 20k

Geethu Royal — Rs 25k

Marina Abraham — Rs 35k

Vasanthi — Rs 25k

Inaya Sultana — Rs 15k

Faima Jabardasth — Rs 25K

Adi Reddy — Rs 30K

Rajasekhar – Rs 20K

Keerthi bhat — Rs 35K