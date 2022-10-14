Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Contestants Weekly Earnings

Oct 14, 2022, 11:36 IST
Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is being hosted by Tollywood King Akkineni Nagarjuna. The show is aired on Star Maa from Monday to Friday at 10 PM. The weekend episode timing of Bigg Boss Telugu is different as the show will be aired from 9 PM.

For those who joined in late, Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is not doing well in terms of TRPs.

The current season has been termed as a big disaster on the small screen. 

Show analysts say that all the contestants picked by Star Maa for Bigg Boss Telugu 6 are new faces and the viewers are not so familiar with their faces. 

The show organisers are also paying decent salaries to the contestants. 

If you are curious to know which contestant earns how much for their Bigg Boss show, check out all the contestants' weekly earnings in detail:

Revanth — Rs 60k
Srihan Srihan — Rs 50K
Baladitya — Rs 45K 
Rohith — Rs 45K
RJ Surya — Rs 40K
Sudeepa — Rs 25K 
Sri Sathya — Rs 30k 
Arjun Kalyan Arjun — Rs 20k 
Geethu Royal — Rs 25k
Marina Abraham — Rs 35k 
Vasanthi — Rs 25k 
Inaya Sultana — Rs 15k 
Faima Jabardasth — Rs 25K 

Adi Reddy — Rs 30K 

Rajasekhar – Rs 20K
Keerthi bhat — Rs 35K


