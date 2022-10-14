Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Contestants Weekly Earnings
Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is being hosted by Tollywood King Akkineni Nagarjuna. The show is aired on Star Maa from Monday to Friday at 10 PM. The weekend episode timing of Bigg Boss Telugu is different as the show will be aired from 9 PM.
For those who joined in late, Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is not doing well in terms of TRPs.
The current season has been termed as a big disaster on the small screen.
Show analysts say that all the contestants picked by Star Maa for Bigg Boss Telugu 6 are new faces and the viewers are not so familiar with their faces.
The show organisers are also paying decent salaries to the contestants.
If you are curious to know which contestant earns how much for their Bigg Boss show, check out all the contestants' weekly earnings in detail:
Revanth — Rs 60k
Srihan Srihan — Rs 50K
Baladitya — Rs 45K
Rohith — Rs 45K
RJ Surya — Rs 40K
Sudeepa — Rs 25K
Sri Sathya — Rs 30k
Arjun Kalyan Arjun — Rs 20k
Geethu Royal — Rs 25k
Marina Abraham — Rs 35k
Vasanthi — Rs 25k
Inaya Sultana — Rs 15k
Faima Jabardasth — Rs 25K
Adi Reddy — Rs 30K
Rajasekhar – Rs 20K
Keerthi bhat — Rs 35K