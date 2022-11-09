Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Contestants With Highest and Least Votes in Week 10

Akkineni Nagarjuna is one of the most popular actors in Tollywood. Currently, Nagarjuna is juggling between movies and shows. He has been hosting the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu season 6.

Currently, Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is in its 10th week. For those who joined late to the story, Marina, Rohit, Faima, Revanth, Adi Reddy, Srihan and Bala Aditya have been nominated for this week's elimination.

According to reports, Revanth, Inaya, Srihan, Adi Reddy, Keerthi are in a safe zone. Marina and Vasanthi are in a danger zone at this moment in unofficial polls. The buzz on social media suggests that Marina or Vasanthi one among these two will get evicted from the show this Sunday.