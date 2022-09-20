Bigg Boss Telugu 6: This Contestant Has A Game Plan

BBT6: Popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu is never new to the audience. Bigg Boss is known to have bitter fights among contestants in the house. Every contestant comes up with their own strategy to participate in the show and survive longer in the house. Sometimes the contestants' strategy may or may not work in their favour.

Are you thinking which contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 has entered the house with a a strategy? Well, She is none other than Geetu Royal.

She seems to be playing a safe game, especially when it comes to keeping her distance from everyone. Geetu Royal is seen lashing out at her housemates over every little thing. Perhaps, she's of the impression that being arrogant or shouting in the house could help her survive in the house for a long time. She seems to be using the strategy to woo the show makers by getting more TRPs.

Will Geetu Royal's strategy work in her favor or not is yet to be seen. If Geetu Royal survives till the climax of the show, then, it would become apparent that making loud noises in the house to stay in the house for a long time. Let's wait and see what the future holds for Geetu Royal.

