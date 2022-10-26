Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Completes 50 Days in Vain

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is has completed 50 days of its successful run. The show will end in another five weeks. However, despite the makers' best efforts to keep the veiwers entertained, most viewers are yet to connect to the show.

Audience are pleading the show organizers to get some popular contestants into the show. It's been 50 days since Bigg Boss Telugu 7 begun, but there is no contestant who has gotten more popular than the show. This was not the case with the previous seasons. There were contestants who became overbnight sensations after their entry into the Bigg Boss house.

So far, none of the contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 6 has become the audience favorite. There is no single contestant who has gained huge fan following on social media as was the case with Shanmukh or Kaushal Mand a. BBT6 viewers feel that Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is not as entertaining as before and this season is yet to gain momentum.

The show organizers have been trying a lot to keep the show in the news. However, contestants don't seem to be bothered about getting TRPs for the show.

Talking about nominations in Bigg Boss Telugu 6, the entire house has been nominated for this week's elimination. Rohit and Surya are in danger zone at this moment as per unofficial polls. It remains to be seen who will get evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu 6 during the eighth week of elimination.