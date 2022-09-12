BBT6 Week 2 Nominated Contestants

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 has been able to create buzz on social media with its drama-packed episode. Although the show hasn't performed well in terms of TRPs it has managed to grab eyeballs.

For those who joined late to the story, last night, there was no elimination in Bigg Boss house. All the nominated contestants were saved as it was the first week of the show.

As usual, like every season, Bigg Boss Telugu nomination would take place on Monday. According to reports, the contestants who are nominated this week for elimination are- Revanth, Adi Reddy, Sree, Geetu Royal and Faima. These five contestants are all set to get nominated in tonight's episode.

Out of these five contestants, who do you think should get eliminated from the house? Please vote below and let us know through the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Exclusive: No Elimination This Week?

