Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Check Out The Nominated Contestants For 13th Week

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is in the 13th week. The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is expected to be held in the second week of December. In Sunday's episode, Rajasekhar was eliminated from the show as he failed to entertain the viewers and he failed to fetch votes from them.

Coming to the show, Only seven contestants are left in the house. Each and every contestant are leaving no stone unturned to survive in the house till the finale episode.

The nominated contestants for the 13th week in Bigg Boss Telugu 6 are Singer Revanth, Adi Reddy, Keerthi, Satya, Rohit and Faima. The weakest contestants from the nominated list this week are Rohit and Faima.

Murmurs are doing the rounds that the show makers are planning for mid-week eviction in Bigg Boss Telugu 6. It remains to be seen who is going to get evicted from the show. Watch this space for more updates.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Mid-Week Elimination

