Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Arjun Got Stuck In Triangle Love Story?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Nagarjuna didn't school anyone in the Bigg Boss house on Saturday. The entire episode was cool and funny. Out of the eight nominated contestants - Inaya, Chanti, Arjun, Faima, Adi Reddy, Marina, Baladitya, and Vasanthi - three contestants have been saved on Saturday's episode. Now, Faima, Bala Aditya and Adi Reddy are in safe zone. Who is going to step out of the house in today's episode is one of the most discussed topics on social media. According to the sources, Chalaki Chanti is going to step out of the house. In Saturday's episode as well, he said that he is a flop contestant and agreed that he didn't play well in the first weeks of the game.

Nagarjuna has come up with Hit and Flop task on Saturday. As a part of the task, he called contestants and they have told about why they were called hit and flop. Nagarjuna called Sri Satya and Srihan together and Arjun and Vasanthi were called together. Then Nagarjuna told Arjun that he likes Satyabhama and he also further added that he was stuck in a triangle love story. To this Vasanthi reacted and said that she is not getting what Nagarjuna is talking about. Then Nag said that if it is not triangular love story then is it a straight line? Everyone in the house laughs and Sri Satya likes to say something. Nagarjuna interrupts Sri Satya and told her that he is not asking her any question to her.

We have seen Arjun falling back of Sri Satya despite she saying that she doesn't like any human being and further told him not to waste his time by being back of her.

