Bigg Boss Telugu 6 14th Week Voting Results

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is one of the top shows. The show buffs are hooked glued to it. There is a huge discussion on social media about who would get eliminated in the semi-finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Everyone in the house right from Singer Revanth to Inaya (except Shrihan) has been nominated for this week's elimination. Singer Revanth is garnering the highest votes. Revanth, Adi Reddy, Rohit, and Inaya are in a safe zone.

Keerthi and Sri Satya are in a danger zone and they are at the bottom list in unofficial polls. It will be interesting to watch who is going to get evicted in the pre-finale episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

