Bigg Boss Telugu 6 10th Week Voting Results

It has been more than two months since Bigg Boss Telugu 6 went on air. The show is getting concluded in a couple of days from now. The show started with 21 contestants, now, only, 11 contestants are in the house.

We are into the tenth week, the nominated contestants of the week are Aditya, Marina, Srihan, Revanth, Inaya, Vasanthi, Keerthi, Faima and Adi Reddy.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Marina and Vasanthi are in a danger zone in unofficial polls. Revanth and Inaya seem to have got the highest votes for this week as they are leading in two top voting trends.

It is hard to predict who will get eliminated from the show. If we go by the buzz on social media, there is a chance for Marina to get eliminated from the show.

Nagarjuna might eliminate her but we are not sure about it. Let's wait and see. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.

