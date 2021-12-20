Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Winner VJ Sunny Earnings Will Shock You All

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant VJ Sunny was new to the audience when he stepped into the house. Most of the viewers didn't think that VJ Sunny would emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

VJ Sunny won it with his dedication and commitment towards his goal. People realized his fan following after he won Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Any guesses on Sunny's earnings from the show? There's no prize money for guessing.

VJ Sunny is reported to have earned Rs 2 lakhs per week.

The total earnings from the show for 15 weeks sums up to Rs 25 lakhs. He also won the trophy, the winner's cash prize is Rs 50 lakhs along with a Sports bike. The show organizers also rewarded VJ Sunny one plot from SUVARNABHOOMI Developers in Shadnagar.

Taking all these into consideration, VJ Sunny has earned Rs 1 cr plus from the show just in just three months. VJ Sunny has created history with his winning moment be it earnings or rewards from the show makers.