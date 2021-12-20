HYDERABAD: The Nagarjuna-hosted Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 finally came to an end at a grand finale show on Sunday, with VJ Sunny declared as the winner of the BBT5 title.

Shanmukh Jaswanth and singer Sreerama Chandra have emerged as first and second runners-up respectively. Bigg Boss 5 winner Sunny won the coveted trophy, took home prize money of Rs 50 lakhs, a bike and a plot worth Rs 25 lakhs!

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5, started on September 5, ended its roller-coaster ride for around 106 days and regaled the Telugu audience.

Sunny became quite popular on the show with the way he played the game despite the negativity. His one liners,” Machcha .. cup manade bigelu… Darling'', made him quite popular among the youth.

Talking about the VJ Sunny and his foray into the entertainment industry, started his career as a host of the TV show, worked with a lifestyle channel as an anchor and finally became a VJ.

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Winner VJ Sunny Bio

Born in Khammam in 1989, Sunny's real name is Arun Reddy. Sunny's mother Kalavathi worked as staff staff nurse. Sunny has two older brothers, Ujwal and Spandan.

Sunny completed hisschooling in Khammam district. After that, he studied his first year Intermediate with CEC group at Khammam Study Circle. He completed his second year in Karimnagar after his mother was transferred there. He later completed his graduation in Commerce (BCom) from Osmania University in Hyderabad. Sunny was always interested in acting since childhood and had performed in a play called Aladdin.

Journey into the entertainment industry

After moving to Hyderabad he tried his luck in anchoring and initially worked as an anchor for a TV show called Just For Men. He later worked as a reporter for a popular news channel. VJ Sunny has interviewed many movie celebrities in his career. While working as a reporter Sunny also dabbled in modeling. Sunny also started looking for opportunities in acting to further pursue his passion during his stint with the Telugu media.

Sunny then made his television debut as an actor in the TV serial Kalyana Vaibhogam. Through this serial Sunny reached out to the television audience reprising the role of Jayasurya alias Jai. Sunny received good recognition through this serial and worked as a lead artist in other serials as well.

Entry into Telugu Film Industry

As luck would have it, he got an opportunity to act on the silver screen and will be introduced as a hero in the film Sakalagunabhi Rama. The movie poster was also released and got a good response. This was just before his entry into the Bigg Boss House.

Also Watch VJ Sunny Talk About Bigg Boss 5 And His Upcoming Movie Sakalagunabhirama Only On Sakshi Post

Bigg Boss Season 5

After which Sunny made his entry into his favorite Bigg Boss show to finally become the winner of Bigg Boss Season 5 to take the trophy home.His mother Kalavathi was also there during the finale and was overjoyed at her son taking the trophy home. Sunny in an emotional moment kissed his mom’s hand and touched her feet after show host Nagarjuna announced the winner’s name.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Winner VJ Sunny Earnings Will Shock You All

Stay tuned for more updates on Sakshi Post