Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Winner, Runner Up Confirmed: Deets Inside

Just one day left to witness Bigg Boss Telugu 5 grand finale as well as to meet the winner of the TV reality show, this season. Host Akkineni Nagarjuna has completed half of the shoot of the finale episode.

The rest of the shoot will resume by tomorrow evening, it is learnt. Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 winner will be announced live. Murmurs are doing the rounds that VJ Sunny will emerge as the winner of the show. Shanmukh could be the first runner-up, Shannu losing the battle could be because of the lower number of votes.

This is only a buzz on social media. Will Sunny really become the winner of the show, we will know?

It is surprising if the season's most popular contestant, Shanmukh ends up as runner up because when he entered the show, everyone was rooting for him to become the trophy winner.

Currently, Sunny, Shannu and VJ Sunny are in the top three positions respectively. We just Can’t wait to meet the real winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

Excited?

Just 24 hours to go. But you will know about the winner even before the episode on Sakshi Post.

So keep an eye on this space.