Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Winner Could Be A Non-Celebrity: Here's Why

It's been months that Bigg Boss Telugu 4 wound up. Abhijeet emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. There's no denying the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu has been garnering immense popularity with every season. The fifth season of the much talked about reality show has already started creating huge buzz on social media ever since the show organizers officially announced the launch date of the show.

Yes, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is expected to hit the television next week. Speculation is rife over who are the celebrities participating in the show. Amid this, there's a lot of noise on social media stating the makers are planning to announce non-celebrity contestant as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. If you are wondering when Bigg Boss is for celebrities, why would Star Maa make a non celebrity as winner of Bigg Boss Telugu, read on to find out.

It is worth mentioning here that Anchor Ravi and Shanmukh Jaswanth are the two confirmed contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Apart from these two, the other contestants' names include names like Anchor Lobo, RJ Kajal, Uma Devi, Priya and a few others who are said to be among probable contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. The show is going to be hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna.

The latest buzz doing the rounds suggests that top names in showbiz, Anchor Ravi and Shanumkh Jaswanth are entering Bigg Boss Telugu 5 with an agreement to stay in the house for about two months. As per the reported contract, the duo will stay in the house for two months with or without tasks.

If there's any truth to this rumour, then the contestants will be used for TRPs till the finals by the makers of Bigg Boss. Btw, this happened in Bigg Boss Kannada. Two most popular contestants Aravind and Divya were elevated thrughout the entire season to garner TRPs, thanks to their popularity among viewers and social media. However, neither of them won the show.

Now, if Bigg Boss Telugu makers follow the same strategy, then, these two contesatnts would get eliminated before the grand finale episode and they won't win the show. If that happens, they Bigg Boss makers could announce a non-celebrity as winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.