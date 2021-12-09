The countdown for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Grand Finale has begun. There are six contestants in the house now and ten days left for the final episode. Contestants have a few days to impress the audience.

As we all know, couple concept and love tracks never fail to work in the Bigg Boss show. It not only helps contestants garner votes to survive in the house for longer but also brings huge TRPs for the show.

It is a known fact that the channel also saves such contestants for entertainment and TRP ratings. In all languages of the show, they use the couple strategy to win the title or reach the final round. When Bigg Boss Telugu 5 show started, everyone expected that Hamida and Sreerama would end up as the Jodi of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5, but when the makers eliminated Hamida, the audience were shocked.

However, the makers had their own plans and changed their strategy. Bigg Boss Telugu 5 makers gave a lot of screen space to Siri and Shannu. It's only then that the viewers got a clarity on what was happening inside the house.

Netizens believe that Shanmukh Jaswanth and Siri are TRP materials for Star Maa. They are shown in at least one promo each day. It is known that Star Maa releases at least two promos every day.

It is known that the channel always puts the best and most interesting attention grabbing scene in the promo so as to grab more eyeballs.

If you followed Kannada Bigg Boss season 8, then you will get this point because Aravind KP and Divya U were also treated in the same manner. It won't be wrong to say that Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga were the TRP materials for Colors Kannada. They figured in all the promos and viewers expected that Aravind KP would get the trophy, but in a twist, the makers declared Manju Pavagada winner of the season. Hold on! Don't get puzzled as to why we are bringing Kannada Bigg Boss in-between, that is because going by what's happening in the current season, we have a feeling that Bigg Boss Telugu makers may also follow the same strategy. And mind you, this is not just our analysis, we spoke to a couple of people who have never missed a single episode till date and are die fans of Bigg Boss and Nagarjuna. Even they opine that this could repeat on Bigg Boss Telugu too



Yes, it is possible because in season 5 many tasks and concepts were taken from Bigg Boss Kannada 8 and it won't be a surprise if Star Maa were to follow the same for finale.

If that happens, Bigg Boss Makers could ditch Shanmukh Jaswanth and pick Sreerama Chandra as runner-up because VJ Sunny is already the hot favourite to be Bigg Boss winner this season.

The other reason for the makers to abandon Shannu in the finale might be the fact that he is already a huge YouTube star with a great fan following and popularity outside the house, whereas Sreerama Chandra's image was tarnished after the Sri Reddy issue. In the other hand, VJ Sunny is giving a good fight to the top five in the house. So there's every chance of him becoming the winner and Shannu may have to settle for 2nd or 3rd position while Siri may be shown the door just before the finals.

What do you think, guys? Let us know your views in the comments.