Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Will SRC Survive Srireddy Leaks Expose?

Sri Reddy's statements against Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Sreerama Chandra have grabbed a lot of media attention and her leaked whatsapp conversations with the Bigg Boss contestant, have raised many an eyebrows.

The SRC-Srireddy private chats have become a hotly discussed topic on social media and other news websites. Sri Reddy and Sreerama Chandra's WhatsApp chats are being extensively shared on Twitter and Instagram by Sreerama Chandra haters.

And these leaked chat is certainly affecting Sreerama’s game as well as his popularity inside the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house.

Though Sreerama is not nominated for this week’s elimination, it is evident that his popularity is going down each day and the votes would have made it much clearer if he was on the nomination list.

On the other hand, SRC has also gained sympathy from the audience, when photos got leaked. Sreerama Chandra fans creates the ‘#WeadmireSreerama’ tag on Twitter.

Anyway, the whole point is will Sreerama Chandra be able to survive in the Bigg Boss house or get eliminated following Sri Reddy’s issue? As you know all know, Sreerama Chandra is a winning candidate and he will be in the top 5 for sure. But we’ll get to know whether he is going to stay that long or not when and if he gets nominated. According to our analysis, Sreerama Chandra's popularity has increased by Sri Reddy’s issue. The issue has given him wife publicity.

Are you wondering how? Bigg Boss Telugu 5 viewers are now showing sympathy on Sreerama and firing at Sri Reddy and others who are making Sreerama look bad and spoiling his reputation. They say that if a celebrity is entering any game show, they should see the performance in the show and not his personal life. Do you agree with it? Let us know in your comments. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.